CATHY ANN BRIA, 62, of Boomer, West Virginia departed her loving family on January 30, 2023.
She was born August 11, 1960, in Montgomery, West Virginia to the late Zelma and William Querry of Ansted, WV.
She was mother to Randi Fife of Charleston, West Virginia. She raised her in several states and Marine Corps bases, including Okinawa, Japan and Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.
She was a devoted wife to Sam Bria of Boomer, West Virginia.
She served in the U.S. Marine Corps from April 1986 to July 1991. After being honorably discharged, she continued to work as a Federal Civil Service employee at the Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, SC. Her role was direct aid and assistant to the Air Station Commander. Her most proud Marine Corps moments were being qualified as an expert with the M-16 rifle and being meritoriously promoted to corporal and sergeant in less than three years of active-duty service.
She loved being a Nana to her granddaughter, Adalyn, who she adored.
She is survived by her husband Sam Bria of Boomer, WV, her daughter Randi (Joey) Fife of Charleston, WV, granddaughter Adalyn Fife of Charleston, WV, sister Terri (Charlie) Bradford of Ansted, WV, nieces Cathi (Joey) Workman of Victor, WV, Cayla (Anthony) Dixon of Mt. Lookout, WV, step-children Chris Perdue, Ken (Trisha) Bria, Scott Bria, Julie Bria, Salvatore (Alicia) Bria, step-grandchildren Ashley Bria, Jacob Bria, Luke Bria, Montana Bria, Saboeda Bria, Ethan Goodyear, Kobe Jones, Scarlett Bria, Daisy Bria, and her loving dog, Kelli.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in SICU at CAMC Memorial and Hubbard Hospice House for their excellent care.
A Memorial will be held on Tuesday, February 7 at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer, WV at 11 a.m. Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m., until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Cathy's honor to your local animal shelter or the ASPCA.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
