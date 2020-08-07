CATHY ANN THACKER, 60, of Branchland, WV passed away August 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at her residence 158 Roy Branch Rd., Branchland, WV. Visitation will be two hours prior at her residence. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
