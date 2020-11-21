Cathy Hudnall

CATHY JEAN (JONES) HUDNALL 64 of Mt. Carbon, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She attended the Glasgow Nazarene Church. She really loved going to Holden Beach in North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ancil 'Curt' and Nancy Jarrett Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband of 42 years Mark Hudnall, sons, Justin and his wife Mikka, Jon and his wife Debbie and Jeremy and his wife Hannah, brother James Jones and his wife Tammie, 7 grandchildren, Cayleigh and Maddox Hudnall, Dilynn Szurek, Mason, Sophie, Avery and Knox Hudnall, and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, November 22, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Minister Mike White officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Facial Coverings and Social Distancing will be required at the cemetery. The Family appreciates your cooperation in this matter.
Condolences may be sent to the Family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Hudnall family.