CATHY LYNN CARTER, 46, of Winston-Salem, NC, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. She succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) after a courageous one-year battle. With her level of resiliency, bravery, and determination that she demonstrated throughout her induction and bone marrow transplant process, she adopted the Jimmy Valvano cancer statement of "Don't give up. Don't ever give up."
A native of West Virginia, she was born on December 4, 1975 to Scott and Supee Dunlap. Cathy is survived by both her parents of Rand, WV; sister, Cristy Dunlap of Clendenin, WV; step-brothers Manat "Dee" Srikeawnit and Suchart "Mou" Srikeawnit of Maha Sarakham, Thailand; daughter, Addyson Carter of Winston-Salem, NC; sons, Adam Carter of Charleston, WV and Seth Carter of Winston-Salem, NC; step-son, Aaron Carter of Belle, WV; her loving husband of 29 years, and caregiver over the past year, Dr. Kevin S. Carter of Winston-Salem, NC; and, many other family members and friends.
Cathy loved the beach and enjoyed visiting flea markets and antique stores. She was an avid fountain pen collector and enjoyed various arts & crafts projects, as well as journaling. She also loved riding her motorcycle, sipping coffee on her porch in the morning and cheering on the WVU Mountaineers. She was known as tenacious, caring, energetic, witty, fearless, strong, dedicated and most of all loving to those who knew or met her.
A viewing will be from 10 - 11 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, Kernersville.
A celebration of life will be held at 11am Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Pierce- Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel, Kernersville. In honor of her wishes, her remains will be cremated.
The family will have another celebration of life, 1 p.m., on October 1, 2022 Judson Baptist Church. 320 8th Street East, Belle WV 25015.
In her commitment to her children, a trust fund is planned in lieu of flowers. Please consider donating to the fund via (bank or person).
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist - Cancer Center, and Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC for their compassion and excellent care of Cathy.