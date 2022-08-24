Thank you for Reading.

Cathy Lynn Carter
CATHY LYNN CARTER, 46, of Winston-Salem, NC, went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. She succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) after a courageous one-year battle. With her level of resiliency, bravery, and determination that she demonstrated throughout her induction and bone marrow transplant process, she adopted the Jimmy Valvano cancer statement of "Don't give up. Don't ever give up."

A native of West Virginia, she was born on December 4, 1975 to Scott and Supee Dunlap. Cathy is survived by both her parents of Rand, WV; sister, Cristy Dunlap of Clendenin, WV; step-brothers Manat "Dee" Srikeawnit and Suchart "Mou" Srikeawnit of Maha Sarakham, Thailand; daughter, Addyson Carter of Winston-Salem, NC; sons, Adam Carter of Charleston, WV and Seth Carter of Winston-Salem, NC; step-son, Aaron Carter of Belle, WV; her loving husband of 29 years, and caregiver over the past year, Dr. Kevin S. Carter of Winston-Salem, NC; and, many other family members and friends.

