CATHY LYNN DODD, age 59, of Kanawha City, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 17, 1961 in Charleston, daughter of the late Alva Sr. and Mary Sansom. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Denver; sisters, Marilyn Sansom and Mary Ann Holbrook; and brother, Matthew Sansom.
Cathy was a homemaker, was a Methodist, and loved her cats, Kitty Boy and Callie.
Cathy is survived by her sister Sandy Taylor (Preston) of Hernshaw; two brothers, Alva Sansom, Jr. of Chesapeake and Alvin Sansom of Kanawha City.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to her loving caregivers, James Taylor and Chrissta Hudson.
A service to honor the life of Cathy will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday August 17, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Inurnment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the Kanawha/Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311
