CATHY LYNN HIGGINBOTHAM, 60, of Culloden, formerly of Buffalo, passed Friday, June 5, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
She was a longtime resident of Buffalo and a graduate of Winfield High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold "Bub" Higginbotham, Ethyle "Tuddle" Higginbotham and Donna Jean Trador. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold "Gene" Higginbotham.
Survivors include her sisters, Debria (Donnie) Warner of Buffalo and Christi Higginbotham of Culloden. Cathy is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Keith Watters officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.