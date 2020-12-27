Cathy Sue Canterbury

MRS. CATHY SUE GANNON CANTERBURY, 79, of Indian Trail, NC, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in the Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. She was born July 2, 1941 in Charleston, West Virginia to Lester and Mary Elva Taylor Gannon. Cathy married Robert "Bob" Allen Canterbury. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother in law Charles Garton and nephew Richard Garton.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband Bob Canterbury; daughters Cindy Putney and husband Tom of Poland, NY and Sherry Barclay and husband Ken of Charlotte, NC; son Mark Canterbury and wife Jamie of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren Carissa Parker and husband Nathan, Caroline Ahrens and husband Drew, Lydia Hussey and husband Paul, Abigail Putney, Ian Barclay, Maggie Barclay, Ashlynn Canterbury and Bryce Canterbury; great grandchildren William Parker, Charlotte Parker, Emmaline Parker, Titus Ahrens, Keziah Ahrens and Rosemary Ahrens and her sister Mary Carolyn Garton.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the care givers who invested in mom's life to care and support her over the years.Mom held a special place in many of our hearts through her smile, encouragement and perseverance. Her sweet nature filled a room and she made everyone feel special. Hospitality and opening her home was a joy for her.Just knock and "come on in". There was always a place at the table for you. Her love of faith, family and friends was passed down to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Tyler Mountain Funeral Home; 5233 Rocky Fork Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313; with son-in-law Tom Putney officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Committal will be in the Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens.
(due to COVID, social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged)
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be sent to Faith Children's Village in Zambia, Africa, where her friend Brian Cameon teaches. IBM Global P.O. Box 607 Nashua, NH 03061 Memo: Amano Academy/FCV