Cathy Sue (Hall) Lawhorn

The Lord just received another special Angel on July 29, 2021. This lady never had a bad word for anyone. Always willing to help whoever she could.
CATHY is survived by her husband of 46 years, Timothy; daughters, Crystal and Shana; sisters, Mazie and Jeanetta; brother, George; numerous grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and great - great - grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her son, Michael; father, John; mother, Lucinda Kathleen; brothers, Harold, John H., Henry, and Jerry Lee; and a sister, Virginia Ann.
I have lost my soulmate, best friend, companion, and my wife. I will see you again in Heaven. - Timothy
Family and friends can call on Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 between the hours of Noon and 2 p.m.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.