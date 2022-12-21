Cecil Barnes Barnes Sr.

CECIL BARNES, SR., 85, passed from this life to the arms of his beloved Savior on December 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter & Ethel; his siblings, Ronald, Bernie, Chloe, Pearl, Elsie, and Arling; and his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy. Left to cherish his memory are his boys Darius, Danny (Mari), and Donnie; his grandkids, Amanda (Carl), Emma, Sam, and David; and his great grandkids, Ayden and Ciara. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cecil spent eight years of his life proudly serving in the US Navy, and most of his working life as owner and operator of Barnes Heating and Air Conditioning Company. He loved to play the guitar and the harmonica; and enjoyed singing gospel music any time the opportunity presented itself. He will be missed greatly, but would want everyone to know that (because of Jesus sacrifice on the cross), he is more alive than he's ever been.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in Cross Lanes., Pastor Randy Carter, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., and the service will be held at 2 p.m.
Everyone will be dismissed immediately after the service, as there will not be a graveside ceremony. The family would like to acknowledge Cecil's amazing church family, Set Free Ministries for their love and care; and the immediate family would like to acknowledge Cecil's special nieces (Judy & Lois) for their constant love and support.