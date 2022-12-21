Cecil Barnes Barnes Sr.

Thank you for Reading.

CECIL BARNES, SR., 85, passed from this life to the arms of his beloved Savior on December 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter & Ethel; his siblings, Ronald, Bernie, Chloe, Pearl, Elsie, and Arling; and his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy. Left to cherish his memory are his boys Darius, Danny (Mari), and Donnie; his grandkids, Amanda (Carl), Emma, Sam, and David; and his great grandkids, Ayden and Ciara. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cecil spent eight years of his life proudly serving in the US Navy, and most of his working life as owner and operator of Barnes Heating and Air Conditioning Company. He loved to play the guitar and the harmonica; and enjoyed singing gospel music any time the opportunity presented itself. He will be missed greatly, but would want everyone to know that (because of Jesus sacrifice on the cross), he is more alive than he's ever been.

