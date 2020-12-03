Cecil Capps

CECIL HOWARD CAPPS JR. age 71 of Smithers died November 28, 2020. He was born March 13, 1948 in Charleston and was the son of the late Cecil Howard and Anna Scott Capps Sr.
He was a member of Carbondale Baptist Church and was retired from NARCO in Smithers.
Surviving: sisters Shirley Capps of Montgomery and Dolores Capps Campbell of Montgomery and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service will be at 2 p.m., Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com