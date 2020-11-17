On Saturday, November 14, 2020, CECIL DENNIS ELLER, faithful husband and loving father, lost his fight to COVID-19 at age 78 in CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Cecil was born on March 19, 1942 in Hemp Hill, WV to Bon and Nell Eller. He was a graduate of Pineville High School class of 1959 and received his bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey. Cecil had the Eller Insurance Agency for 55 years and worked up until the day he got sick. He was happily married to the love of his life Kackie Sherman Eller for 59 years. They raised two children, Lisa Katherine Stalvey and Christopher Keith Eller which he adored.
Cecil loved working and loved his family and friends. He was vested in many businesses throughout the years including 2001 VIP in Myrtle Beach, SC, Cagney's Restaurant in Charleston, WV, Sun Harbor Marina in North Charleston, WV and Eller Subaru in Beckley, WV. Cecil was kind hearted, funny, outgoing, generous and never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face. Cecil will be greatly missed by so many in our community.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bon Eller and his mother, Nell Eller.
He is survived by his wife, Kackie Sherman Eller; daughter, Lisa (Ron) Stalvey of Columbia, SC; son, Chris (Carrie) Eller of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Brycen Stalvey, Ali Eller, and Vince Eller; sister, Venus (Tom) Edmire of Scottsdale, AR; brother, Bernie (Bettie) Eller of Charleston, WV. He was also blessed with many lifelong friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a walk through visitation from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, November 18, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston for friends to pay their respects.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at CAMC Memorial Hospital for their support and kindness.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a Go Fund Me account which has been set up for the 5th floor nurses and staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital who cared for Cecil during his fight with COVID-19.