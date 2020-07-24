CECIL DEVONE SMALLRIDGE, age 72, of Buckeye, WV passed away on June 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1948 in Charleston, WV to Nellie King Smallridge and Ercil Dovone Smallridge.
He graduated from Nitro High School in 1966 and attended West Virginia State University. He worked for many years as a lumber grader in Marlinton, WV. He was an avid outdoorsman and athlete and a wonderful father, brother and friend.
He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Salyer and wife Linda of Princeton, WV, George Tom smallridge and wife Cathy of Beverly, WV and one daughter, Clarissa Smallridge and husband Nathan Garnes of Charleston, WV.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at the K of P Mountain View Cemetery in Junior, WV on Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.