CECIL DEVONE SMALLRIDGE, age 72, of Buckeye, W.Va., passed away on June 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va., to Nellie King Smallridge and Ercil D. Smallridge. He graduated from Nitro High School in 1966 and attended West Virginia State University. He worked for many years as a lumber grader in Marlinton, W.Va. He was an avid outdoorsman, a great athlete and a wonderful brother, father and friend.
He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Salyer and wife Linda of Princeton, W.Va., George Tom Smallridge and wife Cathy of Beverly, W.Va., and one daughter; Clarissa Smallridge and husband Nathan Garnes of Charleston, W.Va.
Graveside services will be held at the K of P Mountain View Cemetery in Junior, W.Va., on Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.