Cecil Devone Smallridge

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CECIL DEVONE SMALLRIDGE, age 72, of Buckeye, W.Va., passed away on June 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born March 8, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va., to Nellie King Smallridge and Ercil D. Smallridge. He graduated from Nitro High School in 1966 and attended West Virginia State University. He worked for many years as a lumber grader in Marlinton, W.Va. He was an avid outdoorsman, a great athlete and a wonderful brother, father and friend.

He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Salyer and wife Linda of Princeton, W.Va., George Tom Smallridge and wife Cathy of Beverly, W.Va., and one daughter; Clarissa Smallridge and husband Nathan Garnes of Charleston, W.Va.

Graveside services will be held at the K of P Mountain View Cemetery in Junior, W.Va., on Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.

Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.