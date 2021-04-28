CECIL EDISON JONES, 87, of Glasgow passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was born in Ward, WV to Reverend L.H. "Leck" Jones and Frona Jones. He was a graduate of East Bank High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology.
Cecil taught English, band, music, and chorus throughout his teaching career. He taught at Union High School in Monroe County, Nuttall High School in Fayette County, and Cedar Grove High School in Kanawha County. He also taught for South Colonie Central Schools while living in Clifton Park, New York.
He was preceded in death by father Reverend L.H. "Leck" Jones, mother Frona Marie Jones, brother Adrian Jones, brother T.J. Jones, and sister Donna Mae Tucker. He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law Pauline Jones and brother-in-law P.F. "Peck" Tucker.
He is survived by nieces Peggy Tucker Linville, Linda Jones Edens, Carolyn Jones Burdette, Vonda Jones Middleton, and Kelli Tucker Williams. He is also survived by nephews Ronald Tucker, Jack Jones, Butch Jones, and Adrian Jones as well as a host of great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, WV with Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are required at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Jones family.