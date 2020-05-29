Cecil Edward Dawson Jr.

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CECIL EDWARD DAWSON JR., 75, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A public walk through visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Due to COVID-19, the service and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 29, 2020

Johnson, Richard - 2 p.m., Estel Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston.

Kennedy Jr., Dennis - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, near Spencer.

Midkiff, Harold - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Myers, Joy - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Pack, Rosalee - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Peters, Carolynne - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Turley, Linda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Williams, Cleo - 1 p.m., Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana.

Young III, Lawrence - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.