Rev. CECIL EDWARD MCCLELLAN, 84, of Beckley, WV went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home.
Cecil was a dedicated Christian and Pastor for many years. He loved serving his country as a Marine and was a retired coal miner with 20 years of service. Cecil was preceded in death by first wife, Charlotte "Lottie" McClellan, second wife, Nancy Jane Stover McClellan; his parents, Denver and Martha Fry McClellan; sister, Joann McClellan Mills and husband, Okie; brother, Denver McClellan Jr and wife, Judy, brother, Jimmy McClellan; granddaughters, Kaysie Jones Frye and Jamie Lynn Fitzwater.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy McClellan; sister, Betty Blankenship and husband, Calvin, sister-in-law, Donna, sister, Kay Williams and husband, Sam, sister, Cheri Brown and husband, Rick; children, Susie Fitzwater and husband, Butch, Teresa Farley, Cecil McClellan Jr. and wife, Kathy, James Samuel McClellan and wife, Angie, Betty Jo Shea and husband, Jeff; step-children, Tammy Jarrell, Carmen Propst, Crystal Workman and husband, Nevie, Travis Jarrell and wife, BJ; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon August 28, at one o'clock In the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Rev. Ronnie Miller and Rev. Jerry Tyree officiating. The Singers will be Dear Friend, Duke Stewart and a Special Song by Cecil McClellan Jr. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Beckley, WV. The visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.