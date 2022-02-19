CECIL McCUNE, 88, of Ripley, WV, passed away February 17, 2022, in Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness.
He was born September 6, 1933, in Orma, WV, a son of the late Saul and Viola (White) McCune. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Bernice Mae McCune, sons, Randall A. McCune, Rondall G. McCune, Gary D. McCune, Cecil G. McCune, Michael P. McCune; daughter, Vicki L. McCune; brother, Donald McCune; sisters, Opal Summers, Pearl Cottrell, Hazel Miller, Edna Conley, Ocie McCune, Faye Richards, Mae Davison, Ruth Summers, Daisy Shifflett, Marie Minney.
He was a former coal miner and a retired steelworker and a member of the United Steelworkers Union. He was a Baptist by faith and a member of the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church, Ripley, WV. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mechanic work.
Survivors include his wife Virginia Rebecca McCune; brothers, Burl McCune of Cottageville, WV and Darrell McCune of Orville, OH.; three grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time-of-service Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 21, in the Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens, Canton, OH.