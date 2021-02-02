CFloyd Stamper

FLOYD DONALD STAMPER, of East Bank, passed away on January 29, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Amyloidosis.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Yates Stamper; daughter, Melissa Stamper Burgess (Jason) of Clayton, North Carolina, Natalie Stamper of South Euclid, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Shelby and Seth Burgess of Clayton, North Carolina; mother, Louise Stamper of Chelyan; sister, Sandy Stevens (Clark) of Dunbar; brothers, Tommy Stamper (Paula) and Jeff Stamper (Beth) both of East Bank.
Don graduated from East Bank High School, where he was captain of the basketball team and somewhat of a legend in the area. He was a member of Hampton Baptist church, a board member for Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, a member of East Bank town council, where he diligently worked for improvements. Don's love for children was reflected by his generosity and service for the many years he volunteered as the town Santa Clause. His wit and humor was the genesis of many stories. Don has left a void in our family that will never be filled. "Fly High my Viking".
A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Hampton Baptist Church, 133 Church St. East Bank with a walk thru viewing, will begin at 1pm. Deaconess Lulu Scalise will be officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Don's name to St. Jude: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.pryorfh.com