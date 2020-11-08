CHAD ANDERSON 36, of Charleston, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, with his mother and sister by his side.
Chad was full of life. Chad lost his battle from complications of long-term drug abuse.
Chad was born January 20, 1984 to father, Roger Anderson; mother, Becky Staats (Jimmy); companion, Nancy Anderson; sisters, Michelle Lanham (Steve); niece, Mallory Lanham and many other extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm Monday, November 9, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.