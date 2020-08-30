Chad Cardinal

CHAD MARLO CARDINAL, 57, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Chad was born on August 14, 1963 in Vincennes, Indiana. He graduated from Lincoln High School of Vincennes in 1981. Chad studied Political Science and received his BS from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1985 and received his MS in Political Science in 1987 from ISU. He studied law at West Virginia University and received his Doctor of Jurist Prudence in 1992. Chad accepted his Bar in September of 1992. He began his career as Assistant Attorney General for West Virginia. Chad was an Attorney for the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority for many years and he was most recently a Litigator for the West Virginia Department of Highways.
He loved law, politics, writing and photography. Chad was blessed with many talents, one of them being the gift of storytelling. In a room full of people, Chad could always make everyone laugh with his witty insight. Alongside his constant ability to capture an audience, he also proudly wrote and published his novel, "The Targeted Individual."
Chad was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Woodrow Cardinal and Mary (Louise Carie) Cardinal; maternal grandparents, David Jackson and Marjorie (Liechty) Jackson.
He is survived by his son, Qeston Cardinal of South Charleston; parents, Woody and Catherine Jackson Cardinal of Vincennes, IN; sister, Jill Cardinal Harrison (John) of Vincennes, IN; nephew, Levi Wyant (Christin); great nephew, Landen Wyant of Vincennes, IN; niece, Haviland Cardinal-Wyant of Evansville, IN; niece, Zoe Cardinal-Wyant of New York, NY. His partner and love Renee (Arney) Crane.
A Memorial Service to Honor the Life of Chad Marlo Cardinal will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston. Family and friends may visit together at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.