CHAD ELLIOT MILLER, 50, of Sod, passed on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home from a severe heart attack. A private graveside service will be held at the Miller Family Cemetery, Sumerco, at a later date. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
