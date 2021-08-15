Thank you for Reading.

Chad Nolan Gray
CHAD NOLAN GRAY, 43 of Mammoth WV, died at home suddenly on August 4, 2021. Proceeding him in death is his mother & best friend Marilyn Gray, grandparents Clarence "Buck" & Freda Gray, Melvin & Cathrine Pence, his uncle, Bill Gray.

Survived is his Dad, Clarence Gray; son, Dylan Gray; daughter Miranda Gray; grandchildren, Grayson & Kenslee; sisters, Shelly (Roger) Page of Mammoth, Trisha Bess of George's Creek; special niece Shannon Page.

Chad enjoyed fishing & hunting. Logging & Timbering was his passion. He will be missed by the ones that he meant the most to.

At his request, Chad will be cremated and there will be no service.

