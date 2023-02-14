Thank you for Reading.

Albert Francis Terry
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
ALBERT FRANCIS TERRY, 91, of Hurricane, WV passed away February 11, 2023 at home. He was born on May 27, 1931 in Winfield, WV to the late Mervin and Marie Terry. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Bernard (Mack) Terry.

He was a member Mount Vernon Baptist Church Hurricane, WV. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years: Shirley Jean Terry; daughter: Diana Hughes, as well as the light of his world, grandchildren: Michael Maddox (Terra) and Angela Maddox; three great grandchildren: Brianna VanScoy (Jackson), Taylor Maddox and Austin Maddox; two great great-grandchildren: Ryker and David Jackson VanScoy, who is due to arrive in July 2023.

