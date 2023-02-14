Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
ALBERT FRANCIS TERRY, 91, of Hurricane, WV passed away February 11, 2023 at home. He was born on May 27, 1931 in Winfield, WV to the late Mervin and Marie Terry. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Bernard (Mack) Terry.
He was a member Mount Vernon Baptist Church Hurricane, WV. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years: Shirley Jean Terry; daughter: Diana Hughes, as well as the light of his world, grandchildren: Michael Maddox (Terra) and Angela Maddox; three great grandchildren: Brianna VanScoy (Jackson), Taylor Maddox and Austin Maddox; two great great-grandchildren: Ryker and David Jackson VanScoy, who is due to arrive in July 2023.
He is also survived by brothers: Keith Terry, Wayne Terry (Mary) and Greg Terry (Kathy); sisters: Georgia Summers, Genieve Wesley, Elizabeth "Libby" Hardison (Joe) and Lynn Craig (Dennis), and a sister in-law: Nellie Terry.
Funeral Service for Albert will be 1p.m. Wednesday February 15, 2023 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church 2150 Mount Vernon Road Hurricane, WV with Pastor Ron McClung officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Cross Lanes, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Alberts name to Mount Vernon Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Roy for his friendship and wonderful care for Albert over the years. Anyone wishing to leave an online memorial may do so by visiting Albert's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Terry family arrangements.