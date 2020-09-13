ALICE SPAINHOUR, 78, passed away from COVID-19 on September 6, 2020. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to serve Mrs. Spainhour's family.
