Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

ALICE SPAINHOUR, 78, passed away from COVID-19 on September 6, 2020. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to serve Mrs. Spainhour's family.