Alva Renee Riffle Bonnett
ALVA RENEE RIFFLE BONNETT ,83, of Kenna, WV passed away on January 27, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, West Virginia.

She was born to the late Irvin and Nellie Sherman Riffle on February 14, 1939 in Charleston WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.B. Bonnett; sons: Jackie Lee Casto and Rusty Casto; brothers: Leroy, Ray, and infant brother, Ronald Allen Riffle and a sister: Evelyn Gooch.

