Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
ALVA RENEE RIFFLE BONNETT ,83, of Kenna, WV passed away on January 27, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, West Virginia.
She was born to the late Irvin and Nellie Sherman Riffle on February 14, 1939 in Charleston WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.B. Bonnett; sons: Jackie Lee Casto and Rusty Casto; brothers: Leroy, Ray, and infant brother, Ronald Allen Riffle and a sister: Evelyn Gooch.
Alva had worked in several bakeries and sewing factories over the years, but many will remember her from Tudors, Nitro and Bobbie Brooks. She was a Christian and will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
Alva is survived by her daughters: Leona (Terry) Garnes of Kenna and Kim (Bob) Donahue of Robertsburg; Butch (Angie) Casto of Hurricane and Johnny Ray (Debbie) Casto of Red House; grandchildren: Todd (Rachel) Garnes, Jarrod Garnes, Eric (Jerika) Donahue and Erin (Tim) Harr; step grandchildren: Little John, Shonna, Nicole, Heather, Megan, Matt, Marc and Mason; great grandchildren: Perry and Jaxsen Garnes, Makenzie and Jaedyn Donahue, Harlee Gillispie and Luke Painter; several step great grandchildren; sister, Ethel Beller of Liberty, numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral Service for Alva will be 1pm Wednesday February 1, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Jim Ridge.
Friends may visit the family 6 until 8pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023 at the funeral home.