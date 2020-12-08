Alvin Thomas Ludwig

ALVIN THOMAS "TOM" LUDWIG, 78, of Scott Depot WV, passed away on December 5, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston WV, with his family by his side.
Tom was born to the late Lawrence D. and Olive Augsburger Ludwig on April 13, 1942 in Berea, Ohio. Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Ivan and Ronnie, and his sister Jeanette.
Tom was a former air traffic controller and bank examiner for the FDIC out of Charleston, WV until he retired. He was head of the AARP for WV for ten years. He attended University of Cincinnati and graduated from Baldwin-Wallace in Ohio. Tom was a very active member of Winfield United Methodist Church, as well as his past church, St. John's Methodist Church in Scott Depot, WV.
Tom proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Tom enjoyed doing yard work and reaching out to anyone that needed his help. Tom was also a HUGE Cincinnati Reds fan.
Surviving him are: his loving wife, Sue Ludwig, of 52 years, sons: Greg and Lori Ludwig of Hurricane, WV, Gary and Gina Ludwig of Leon, WV and Doug and Tracy Ludwig of Glen Jean WV; grandchildren: James, Shelby, Joshua, Jackson, Jacob, and Jeremy; great grandson: Easton Ludwig.
Funeral service for Tom Ludwig will be 1:00pm Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Rev. Frank "Tex" Frye officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
