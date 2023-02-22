Chapman Funeral Home
ANGELA "ANGIE" LEIGH LANE NEE BERGDORF, 49, of Red House, WV passed away on February 20, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, WV.
She was born on July 26, 1974 to Dale Bergdorf and the late Gladys Marie Bergdorf. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother: Matt Bergdorf.
Angie was such a compassionate, caring, patient and kind woman and coworker. She was previously employed by Putnam General Hospital, CarePoint Laboratory in Charleston and has worked at CAMC Memorial Hospital Laboratory for over 20 years, most recently as a Supervisor.
Angie and Greg loved being home with all their fur babies or traveling to the beach, Canaan Valley and especially Glacier National Park.
She is survived by her loving husband: Greg Lane; her father: Dale Bergdorf of Gay; niece: Kensey Bergdorf-Smith Ph.D. (Jason) of Nashville, TN; her nephews: Blake Bergdorf of Ripley, Jacob Bergdorf of Gay and Issac Bergdorf of Red House; her most loved fur babies: dog's: Bogey, Annie, Minnie and Penny; cat's: Lilly and Mia, as well as many friends and co-workers.
A Celebration of Angie's Life will be 2:00pm Friday February 24, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV with Pastor David Mullins officiating and music by Steve Bower.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.