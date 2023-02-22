Thank you for Reading.

Angela "Angie" Leigh Lane
Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
ANGELA "ANGIE" LEIGH LANE NEE BERGDORF, 49, of Red House, WV passed away on February 20, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, WV.

She was born on July 26, 1974 to Dale Bergdorf and the late Gladys Marie Bergdorf. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother: Matt Bergdorf.

