BARBARA CAROL WAGER, 82, of Cross Lanes WV, passed away on February 8, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, WV. She was born on June 30, 1939, to the late Russell Leon and Myrtle Icee Sloan Clendenin in South Charleston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Marie Allison.
Barbara was a wonderful mother and grandmother who took great pride in raising her children and loving her family. She was a proud member of Teays Valley Baptist Church, Hurricane, WV. She is survived by her children: Debra K. Brotsky (Leon) of Scott Depot and Steven Lee Wager of Cross Lanes; her grandsons: Matthew, Joshua, Jared and Pastor Zachary Brotsky; granddaughter: Sarah Elizabeth; great-grandchildren: Addalyn, Noah, and Isaac, brother: Dennis (Cindy) Clendenin of Charleston, brother in-law, Ralph (Mary) Allison, ex-husband Edwin Wager and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Barbara will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13 at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526, with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes WV. Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the church. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so on her tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to assist the Wager family.