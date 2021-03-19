BARBARA J. McCLANAHAN, 69, of Poca, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Born July 7, 1951 in Nitro, she was a daughter of the late Lonard and Elizabeth Craigo Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marrietta Workman and her beloved husband, Daniel "Danny" McClanahan.
Barb was a 1969 graduate of Poca High School and a 1986 graduate of Garnet Career College where she obtained her LPN accreditation. She was a member of Bancroft Church of God Mission where she was active with the Faithful Friends group. Sharing her love of music, she was a well-known member of the gospel groups, Junior Missionettes, Missionettes, Gospel Generations and Voices of Victory.
Barb is survived by her children, Emily King (Arden) and Jason McClanahan (Jenny) of Poca; sister, Jerry Bailey (Lee) of Black Betsy; brothers, Rocky Gibson (Karen) of Bancroft; grandchildren, Austin King (Ashley), Jacob and Jackson McClanahan as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and her faithful sidekick, Lokee.
Funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bancroft Church of God Mission with Pastor James M. Legg, Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. You may also visit her Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
