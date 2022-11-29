Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
BARBARA JEAN CHASE (Hess), 82, of Scott Depot WV, passed away after a short illness on November 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late Oran D. and Virginia Pearl Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Chase; brother, Larry Wilson and daughter-in-law Penny Nicholls (Chase).

