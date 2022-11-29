Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
BARBARA JEAN CHASE (Hess), 82, of Scott Depot WV, passed away after a short illness on November 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Oran D. and Virginia Pearl Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Chase; brother, Larry Wilson and daughter-in-law Penny Nicholls (Chase).
Born in St. Marys, WV, Barbara graduated from St. Marys High School and went on to take classes toward a nursing degree at Alderson-Broaddus College in Philippi, WV where she met and married Bob Chase of Exeter, NH. She raised their two sons in Cross Lanes, WV where they attended Perrow Church. After Bob's passing in 1983, Barbara began working in Cross Lanes as a nurse for Drs. Paul "Dick" Santrock and Greg Stonestreet until she retired in 2004. She met and married Ron Hess in 2016 and together they enjoyed church, travel and family. Barbara's love of the Lord was well known by all. She lived life longing for heaven and is now with her Savior.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband Ronald Lee Hess; two sons: Brien Chase (Ruthie) of Charleston, WV and Trent Chase (Wendy) of Colorado Springs, CO; 4 grandchildren: Katherine Chase, Madison Chase McCreary (Al), Cameron Chase and McKinsey Chase; sister-in-law, Rita Wilson; and many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Teays Valley on Wednesday, November 30 starting at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to Operation Christmas Child; a ministry of Samaritan's Purse led by Franklin Graham.