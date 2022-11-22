Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
BARBARA JEAN HAMRICK, 81, of Lutz, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Tampa Florida.
Barbara was born in Hurricane, WV on March 22, 1941, to the late Marco and Sybel (Oxley) Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hamrick; and sister, Peggy Estes.
Barbara graduated from Hurricane High School Class of 1960. She was Head Majorette and played clarinet for the Hurricane High School band. She was also Miss Hurricane 1959-1960.
Barbara worked for over 30 years for USF&G Insurance Company in Charleston, WV and retired from the West Virginia Insurance Commissioner's Office.
She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer King (Michael) of Lutz, FL; sister, Sharon (Dale) Blake of Roanoke, VA; brother, Danny (Tina) Young of Hurricane, WV; and beloved grandchildren: Isaiah, Joshua, Alexa, Ryan and Calleigh King of Lutz, FL.
Funeral service for Barbara will be noon Wednesday, November 23, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Pastor Kent Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.