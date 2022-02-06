Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
BARBARA L. MORRIS, 78, of Scott Depot WV passed away February 2, 2022 at CAMC TV Hospital, Hurricane WV surrounded by her family.
She was a WV State College graduate and was medically retired from the WV DHHR.
Along with her husband, Bob and Barbara were the Owners and Operators of Morris Construction, and she worked along with her husband for 51 years at Scott Depot Bible Church, where he pastored.
Barbara was a daughter of the late Fredrick and Ruth Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Pastor Lee Owen "Bob" Morris, her brother James Baker, granddaughter in-law, Casey Morris and beloved dog, Lady.
Barbara is survived by her son, Pastor Robert Morris (Barbara); daughters, Justine (Ed) Whittington, Patricia Morris, and Joni (Bill) Winkler; grandchildren, Amber (Justin) Walker, Owen (Lindsay) Morris, Frankie Whittington, William (Elizabeth) Whittington, Adam Morris, Cierra (Brian) DeBord, Gordon (Haley) Morris, Savana (Austin) King; extended grandchildren, Hogan, Sigrid, Judy, Camilla, and Ali; great grandchildren, Brayden, Landon and Rydan Morris, Eli, Grace and John Morris, Phoebe, Priscilla, Moses, Elisha, Simeon and a little one on the way Whittington, Jocelyn, baby boy DeBord and Ezra Lee King, and Wyatt, Skye and Baby River Lee Morris, sisters in-laws, Elaine Chambers, Anita (Ernie) Rhodes and Drema Morris; brothers, Wayne and Ed Baker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Robert "Bobby" Morris officiating.
Burial will follow at Morris Family Farm, Scott Depot, WV.
Friends may visit the family from 6 p.m., until 8 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in her name to: Scott Depot Bible Church, 10223 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot WV 25560.