BARBARA LEE LOVINSKI WEISKIRCHER "BUNNY", 88, of Scott Depot, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday February 20, 2022.
Barbara was born in Wheeling, WV November 14, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura Lovinski, and her brothers, John and Frank Lovinski.
She was previously a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in St. Albans WV where she was the school secretary, a member of the Legion of Mary and played the organ for services and weddings. She volunteered at. St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV as a Patient Advocate for 10 years. She was President of the Tau Gamma Sorority after being in school at St. Joseph's Academy in Wheeling WV where she graduated Class of 1951. After school, she was Secretary at Diocese of St. Joseph's Chancery office for 5 years under Bishop Swint in Wheeling WV.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Thomas F. Weiskircher, her brother, Charles Lovinski (Trudi) and she is also survived by 8 children, 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Her children: Carolyn Fenimore (Patrick), Anne O'Leary, Joseph Weiskircher (Joyce), Wendy Hager (Paul), Michael Weiskircher (Annette), Teresa Smith (Gary), Laura Allen (Scott), Christopher Weiskircher (Kathryn); grandchildren: Katie Staats (Tad), Matthew Fenimore, Morgan Griffin (Storm), Garrett O'Leary, Jessica Weiskircher (Kevin Kidd), Andrea Weiskircher (Zach Scheurell), Austin Hager, Nathaniel Weiskircher, Jeremiah (Liana), Christin Preston (Chris), Emily Smith, Jonah Smith, Brent Ryan, Kurt Ryan (Emily Sequin), Blake Allen, Thomas Weiskircher and Patrick Weiskircher; great grandchildren: Emma Staats, Rylee Fenimore, Stella Griffin, Scarlett Griffin, Zoey Kidd, and Gideon Weiskircher.
There will be a viewing for immediate family only.
A Catholic Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m., on Friday February 25, 2022 at Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane, WV, with Father William Matheny, Jr. presiding. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Scott Depot. The family requests that all attendee's wear facial masks during the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Barbara's name to: West Virginians for Life, 25 Canyon Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508 or Habitat for Humanity, 815 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
