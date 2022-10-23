Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
BELMA "NANNY" L. WITHROW, 90, of Hurricane, WV went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend O. Russell Withrow; infant son, Rodney Russell; parents: Paul Ross and Arizona Chapman Leadmon; sister, Peggy Gibson; brothers: Paul Leadmon and Charles Leadman Sr.
Belma was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Hurricane Creek Road. She loved the Lord and served him faithfully. She enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in football, baseball, band, show choir and was known to their friends as "Nanny Belma". She was a 1950 graduate of Hurricane High School, worked at C&P Telephone Company and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Belma will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by a brother: Donald (Connie) Leadmon; children: Kathi (Gary) Amick, Donna (Bruce) Stowers, Rusty (Robin) Withrow, and Denise (Mark) Edwards; grandchildren: Aaron (Tara) Amick, Joshua Stowers, Jonathan Stowers, Todd Amick, Kalynn (Tony) Willey, Jordan Stowers, Cherish (Jake) Shiflett, Russell Withrow, Tyson Edwards, and Raven (Huntley) Schoen; great grandchildren: Tessa and Brenna Amick, Carter Stowers, Berklee and Rawlings Shiflett, and Sawyer and Breelyn Willey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank her nurse, April Gibson for her loving care, as well as Troy, Kenney and Dan of Amedisys of Huntington and Erika and Christia of Kanawha Hospice.
Funeral Service for Belma will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 24, at Bethel Baptist Church, Hurricane Creek Rd., Hurricane, WV with Rev. Mark Kilburn and Pastor Todd Godby officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit the family Sunday from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV and an hour prior to the service at the church.