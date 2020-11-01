BERNICE RUTH MacLEERY On the morning of October 25, 2020, Bernice Ruth MacLeery, 93, of Hurricane went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed at home following a long term illness.
She was born March 1, 1927, in Fraziers Bottom to the late Clayton Q. And Mattie R. Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cledis H. MacLeery; sisters, Garnet Dudley, Opal Fought; brothers, Lawerence, William, Buddy, Buster, and Raymond Chapman; nieces, Poogie (Jim) Nutter, BettyAn Cichoski, Jamacie; nephew, Bobby Cummings.
Bernice was a certified Nursing Assistant at Morris Memorial Hospital, Milton, and was a member of the Gateway Church of Christ, St.Albans. Grandma loved to mow the grass, work in the garden, enjoyed friends and family, and the late night rook games.
Cherishing her memory is her son, Cledis Hamilton MacLeery Jr., daughter in law, Bonnie Lee MacLeery, Sister, Eleanor Ritcher (Ralph); grandchildren, Autumn, Wendy, and Candace MacLeery; great-grand children, Isabel, Katelyn, Bryce, and Ryan; nieces; Debbie (Brad) Hodges, Robin O'Dell (John), Lynn (Gus) Andrews, and Sharon (David) Templeton; nephew, Robert Nutter (Angie).
A private graveside service will be held and she will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the MacLeery family.