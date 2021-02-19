Betty Ashworth

BETTY MCCLURE ASHWORTH, 93, of Winfield passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Born September 25, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Lissie and Ottie McClure. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene R. Ashworth; daughter, Barbara Jean Stump; great-granddaughter, Christen Kirtley; sons-in-law, Fred Taraschi and Roger D. Loftis as well as four brothers and two sisters.
To Betty, family was everything. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans.
She will be sorely missed by her loving family, her children, Soo Ashworth Taraschi of Georgetown, SC, Beverly Ashworth Loftis of St. Albans, Joe Ashworth (Patty) of Winfield; her son-in-law, Barry Stump of Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister, Mary Jane (Philip) Arvidson of Brownsville, VT; brother-in-law, Bernard Turley of Winfield; grandchildren, Chris (Robin) Kirtley, James Kirtley, Teresa Wills (Tom), Jeff Loftis (Amy), Brady Stump (Megan), Brooke Surface (Brian), Elizabeth Sunyog (Scott), Meredith Long (Kyle), Danielle Mullins (Mike), Evan Ashworth, Natalie Wright (Jared) and Julie Valdez (Anthony) and 19 great-grandchildren with another expected very soon.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Rev. Jason Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Friday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177.
