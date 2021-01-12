Betty Jane Hensley

BETTY JANE WATSON HENSLEY, 85 of Winfield, entered into Heaven on January 9, 2021.
She was born a daughter of the late Thomas S. and Garnett M. Roach Watson on November 10, 1935 in Winfield, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Hensley and her sister, Jean Edwards.
Betty was retired from Putnam County Board of Education, Board Office and previously has worked in the Putnam County Assessor's office, she also was a member of Winfield Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 35 years.
Surviving Betty are her children, Tim Hensley of Winfield and Teresa Hensley Conley (Terry) of Red House, grandchildren, Jessica Long (Jesse) Panama City FL., Joshua Wymer (Sarah) of St. Albans, and Jacob Wymer, of Winfield, sister Patricia Hedrick of Scott Depot, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service for Mrs. Hensley will be 2 pm Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Doug McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery, Winfield WV.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donation may be made in her name to: Dementia Society of America, 188 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
In accordance with the CDC and WV Guidelines, a facial covering and social distancing will be required.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to handle Mrs. Hensley's arrangements.