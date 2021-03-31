BETTY L. LIPSCOMB, 78, of Hurricane passed away, March 28, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:45 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Graveside services will immediately follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Gazette-Mail. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Lipscomb family.
