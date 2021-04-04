BETTY LEAH LIPSCOMB, age 78, of Hurricane, WV passed away on Sunday, March 28th, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic after a hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, last year and by her brother, Greg, also last year.
Betty was born in Hurricane, WV on September 10th, 1942. Her parents were Jesse and Rosetta Thornton. She had a twin, Bobby, who was still born. She was raised in Hurricane with sisters Janet, Irene, Brenda and brother Greg.
Betty graduated from Hurricane High School with honors and soon married Frank, her high school sweetheart. After having two daughters, Beth and Jennifer, Betty pursued her dream of going to college at West Virginia State to become a teacher. She taught in Putnam County for over 30 years and touched many lives.
Betty was known for being very active and adventurous. She loved to travel and visited many states and many countries, including Italy, Russia, China, Finland, and many others. She was always ready to jump in the car or on a plane for "Girl Trips" with daughters, grand-girls, and great grandsons.
Betty was a voracious reader and loved to quilt and cook delicious meals for many. She was active in the community, including Newcomers & Neighbors, YMCA water class, Forever Friends Teachers, and playing cards with many friends.
Betty had a strong commitment to her large family - organizing reunions and trips with her sisters and cousins.
Left to cherish her memory, and to continue her wonderful traditions are her children Beth Lay, Jennifer (Tom) Midkiff, granddaughters Leah (Jimmy) Scheidler, Erin (Alan) Short, and Rachel Midkiff, and great grandsons Owen, Hudson, and Sutton Scheidler, and soon-to-arrive Jackson Short. She is also survived by her loving sisters Janet Chapman, Irene Goff, and Brenda White, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of her life was held on Thursday, April 1st at Chapman Funeral Home followed by burial at Cunningham Memorial Park.
We wish to thank Chapman Funeral Home for assisting us in this difficult time and the many excellent doctors and nurses during her six week stay at Cleveland Clinic.
