BETTY LOU SPRADLING GRANT, 92, of Sissonville, WV died April 18, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1929 in Charleston, WV., she was a daughter to the late Walter and Blanche Spradling. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Camden Grant, and her brothers, Royce Spradling and Robert Spradling.
Betty was retired from H&R Block with 30 years of service. She was a member of Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served as Choir Director for over 65 years, as well as serving on numerous committees at the church. Her love of gospel music spanned a lifetime, singing with her husband in the TruTone Quartet and later, she, along with her husband and children, sang as the Grant family. Betty was an avid reader, loved to travel with her family and made beautiful hand embroidered quilts. Betty loved the Lord and served him with gladness.
Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Deborah and Robert Gibson of Scott Depot WV, and Patricia Rider of Liberty WV; son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Edward and Brenda Grant of Southside, WV; her grandchildren and their spouses: Robin Gibson Fraker (Greg), Drs. Brian Gibson (Chelsea), Jeremy Grant (Danielle), Dr. Emily Rider Lucento (Nick) and great-grandchildren: Owen and Emery Fraker, Ella and Bryson Grant; brother, Jack Spradling (Sue), sister: JoAnn Jones (Carroll); sister-in-law: Norita Spradling; nieces and nephews, her church family and friends.
The family would like to give special recognition to Hospice Care for their kind and caring staff, especially Michelle, RN and Melinda, CNA.
Funeral service for Betty will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, Liberty, WV with the Revs. Wayne Hooper, John Mason and Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV and one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, c David Parkins, 1014 Clendenin Creek Rd., Liberty, WV 25124 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
