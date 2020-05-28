BETTY LOUISE HUMPHREYS, of Hurricane, WV, (formerly of Gandeeville) passed away Thursday, March 20, 2020, at home following a lengthy illness.
Born April 19, 1932, in Roane County, she was daughter of the late Oda and Denver Snyder. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Snyder, and her infant son, Robert Michael.
Of her many accomplishments, she was known for her participation with Garden and Woman's Club, as well as neighborhood "Newcomers." Betty enjoyed being a homemaker with many hobbies such as crafts, sewing, cooking, gardening and travel.
She was a dedicated and loving mother to her son and daughter. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her many friends.
Cherishing her memory is her husband of 66 years, Bob; her son, Jeff Humphreys (Crystal) of Hurricane; daughter, Barbara Hubbell of Florida; her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a special niece, Liana Smith of N.C.; and many wonderful family and friends.
A private graveside service and burial will be in Humphreys Family Cemetery, Left Hand, WV.
You may also visit her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Betty with her family.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff, Fresenius Dialysis Center, Hospice Care and all her wonderful Doctors and all who loved and cared for Betty toward the end of her life.
