BETTY MARIE CARPENTER, 93 of Scott Depot WV, formerly of Buckeye WV and Elyria, Ohio, passed away on September 28, 2020. She was a child born to the late William H. and Susie Kellison Rogers in Buckeye Pocahontas Co. WV on October 9, 1926.
In addition to her parents: she was preceded in death by her grandchildren Lori Jeanine and Brent Alan Carpenter; husband (of 52 years) Claude Carpenter: sisters: Gladys Carpenter, Grace Workman, Dorothy Jackson, Helen Sharp, Barbara Rogers and the only brother: Don Rogers. Betty was an active member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, Scott Depot, where she found great enjoyment in the church's womens exercise group for over 20 years. She graduated from Marlinton High School in 1944. Shortly after graduation, she worked at the Greenbrier Resort taking care of wounded soldiers during World War II. The resort had been converted to a medical facility. She married her late husband in 1946 and the family moved to Elyria, Ohio in 1957 and ultimately to Scott Depot in December 1992 to be near family. After working at the Greenbrier as a teenager, she worked as a telephone operator in Marlinton. Later moving to Elyria, she worked from Elyria phone company and then at Kroger for 12 years. Betty enjoyed many activities with her sisters, daughter, nieces, especially trips to Nashville-many wild stories about those adventures! In years past she enjoyed bowling and playing golf. She always loved to play cards, especially Rummy. We all remember her saying "count 'em up boys."! She never forgot her roots in Buckeye and cherished the times she spent there. One other activity that was so meaningful to Betty was the annual Rogers/Kellison reunion that took place in Pocahontas county every summer for 42 years. Due to the virus, this was the first years to be cancelled. One could expect an average of 100 relative to attend on any given year coming from many states.
This is and has always been a very close and loving large family. She will be missed by all but we know she is rejoicing in Heaven with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and many loved ones that have gone before her. Surviving her are her children: Linda Carol Burgess (Lloyd) of Fort Oglethorpe GA and Sam Carpenter (Jeanine) of Scott Depot; sister: Phyllis Rogers Barnette of Hurricane; three grandchildren; Eric Carpenter, Carol Gaddis and Steve Burgess, seven great-grandchildren, Rachel and Ryan Gaddis, Lauren and Adam Burgess and Will and Evie Foster and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service to honor the life of Betty, will be 2 pm Saturday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Bob Hill officiating. The family will receive visitors an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 2:00pm Sunday in Mountain View Park, Marlinton WV with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence or memory may do so by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com The family suggests that if you choose, memorial donations may be made in Bettys name to: Multiple Sclerosis Association of America 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle the Carpenter family's arrangements.