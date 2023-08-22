Chapman Funeral Home
BOB LEE HUMPHREYS passed away on August 16, 2023 at the age of 92 while being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty, who passed away in May, 2020.
Bob was born in Little Hocking, Ohio, July 30, 1931. His family moved to Walton, West Virginia in 1942 where he started at Walton Elementary School and graduated from Walton High School. He met Betty in high school during their freshman year. It was love at first sight. They married shortly after graduation from high school. Bob enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and served honorably from 1951 to 1955. After his discharge, he worked as a supervising foreman at Union Carbide Corporation. He was a well-respected and dependable employee, and he was always willing to help others.
He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making different objects. He also enjoyed renovating houses and building them too. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his son, Jeff and his wife, Crystal, and their children; his daughter, Barbara, and her children and grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Evelyn and Patricia.
Bob's Funeral Service was 12 Noon, Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV. Burial followed at the family cemetery in Walton, West Virginia with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Putnam County Animal Shelter 12908 Charleston Road Red House, WV 25168.