Bob Lee Humphreys
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

BOB LEE HUMPHREYS passed away on August 16, 2023 at the age of 92 while being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty, who passed away in May, 2020.

Bob was born in Little Hocking, Ohio, July 30, 1931. His family moved to Walton, West Virginia in 1942 where he started at Walton Elementary School and graduated from Walton High School. He met Betty in high school during their freshman year. It was love at first sight. They married shortly after graduation from high school. Bob enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and served honorably from 1951 to 1955. After his discharge, he worked as a supervising foreman at Union Carbide Corporation. He was a well-respected and dependable employee, and he was always willing to help others.

