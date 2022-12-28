Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
BOB R. BOGGS, 83, of Poca, WV with his family holding his hands on Christmas Eve peacefully received the most gracious Christmas gift that God can bestow by passing through the heavenly gates into the waiting arms of Jesus and reuniting with the love of his life, Kelle Boggs.

Bob was born on July 23, 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky. A young Bobby Ray birthed his lifelong work ethic by laboring in the fields of his grandparents' tobacco farm during the hot summers in Eastern Tennessee.

