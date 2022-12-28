Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
BOB R. BOGGS, 83, of Poca, WV with his family holding his hands on Christmas Eve peacefully received the most gracious Christmas gift that God can bestow by passing through the heavenly gates into the waiting arms of Jesus and reuniting with the love of his life, Kelle Boggs.
Bob was born on July 23, 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky. A young Bobby Ray birthed his lifelong work ethic by laboring in the fields of his grandparents' tobacco farm during the hot summers in Eastern Tennessee.
After moving to West Virginia, Bob graduated at the top of his class from Dunbar High School in 1957 as an all-state and all-Kanawha Valley basketball player. He was also a state champion track runner. One of his favorite stories to share with his family was the night he put up 22 points against Jerry West of East Bank. He always ended the story by describing that West put up 40 points on him.
After graduation, he joined the United States Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Randolph in the early days of the NASA Mercury Missions. The Randolph was an astronaut recovery carrier, and in 1961, he worked on deck and witnessed astronaut Virgil "Gus" Grissom sink his space capsule, the Liberty Bell 7, to the ocean floor of the Atlantic. Honorably discharged, Bob returned to West Virginia where he met the love of his life Miss Kelle Melton. The two soon married and had two children: Shawn and Deana.
In 1979, Bob and Kelle founded Kelle Boggs Dance Studio. Mr. Bob, or Principal Bob as he was called, was a staple at the studio for 40 years, taking care of administrative business and handing out lollipops, or "suckas," to all of the students after class. To know Bob was to love Bob. He was a special gift to his children, his grandchildren, and anyone that met him. His body of this world may have failed him, but his spirit will eternally remain persistently strong. Shed tears that he is gone, but smile because he lived.
Bob was a 1977 Summa Cum Laude graduate of West Virginia State College with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Bob was a 35-year chemical operator with FMC, Union Carbide, and Bayer Cropscience. And as previously mentioned, he was the president of Kelle Boggs Dance Studio for 44 years.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Bryan and Ethel C. Boggs, his wife, Kelle, brothers: Jimmy, Harry, and Junior and sister, Betty Boggs Stoots.
Left to cherish his loving memory are his son, Shawn (Christy) of Scott Depot, daughter, Deana McNeil (Eddie) of Poca, and the pride and joy of his life his grandchildren: Ashton McNeil, Cheyenne McNeil, Bray Boggs, and Gannon Boggs; as well as the thousands of dance students whose heart he touched for 44 years. He is also survived by a brother, Lewis C. Boggs of Sardis, Ohio.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Pastor Don Lohr officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home with entombment following at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens Red House, WV.