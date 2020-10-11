BOBBY JO WEAVER On October 9, 2020, Bobby Joe "Bob" Weaver, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side.He was the son of the late Robert and Bessie Weaver of South Charleston. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Louise and her husband, Charles Wray of Virginia.
Anyone who knew Bob, knew how much pride he took in caring for his land. He loved time on his tractor, traveling to the Outer Banks, fishing and camping. He especially loved his fur baby, Lizzie. Bob retired from Union Carbide with over 30 years of service where he worked as an engineer. He served his country with the United States Air Force
Survivors include his beloved wife, Kathy; daughters, Deborah Weaver of Columbus, OH, Linda Weaver Hunt (Rob) of Dunbar and her girls, Sheena, Rachel and Whitney all of Charlotte, NC, Tina Weaver Badley (Tom) of Berkeley Springs and children, Jocelyn, Luke, Joy, Hannah, Sierra, Naomi, Abby, Tommy and Matt; step-daughter, Kim Ross (Tim) of Cross Lanes; step-grandchildren, Jessica, Makenzie and Noah; stepchildren, Jeff Hayslett of Myrtle Beach, SC and Sherie Hayslett of Bryan, TX; 16 great-grandchildren and special brother-in-law, Kenny Lilly.
The family would like to offer special thanks to friends and neighbors, Roger and Grace Randolph for always being there.
He will be missed, but we will remember his words of wisdom. "Long Life...Good Life, I did it my way."
A private graveside service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans for immediate family only.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a charity of your choice.
