BONNIE JO KERSEY, 81, of Hurricane WV passed away on August 25, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence Mullin and Ilo Millicent Proctor.
Bonnie loved her family, and helping others. She was a longtime Foster Parent, keeping over 100 children. She was a longtime owner of many business venture's..
She is survived by best friend, Linda Warner of Hurricane; children, James Kersey (Rhonda) of Ona, Shaun Kersey of Hurricane and Christopher Kersey (Robin) of Leon; sister, Jeaneen Kain (Ben) of Des Moines, IA; brother, Patrick Harrison (Marsha) of Hollister, MO; grandchildren, James Kersey (Debbie), Ashley Meadows (Jonathan), Diamond Steele (Robert), Kenneth Kersey (Meagan), Jenna Kersey, Brian Kersey, Tiffany Kersey, Bridgett Kersey, Shaun Patrick Kersey II, Kenneth J. Kersey, Liberty Kersey; great grandchildren, Carly Kersey, Kallen Steele, Reghan Meadows, Connor Kersey, Marlee Kersey, and Sutton Kersey; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral Service for Bonnie will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Trinity Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Friends may visit the family from 6 - 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St Jude Children's Hospital at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.