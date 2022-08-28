Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
BONNIE JO KERSEY, 81, of Hurricane WV passed away on August 25, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence Mullin and Ilo Millicent Proctor.

