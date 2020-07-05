BRENDA KAYE HAYSON, 72, of Hurricane, passed away June 29, 2020.
Born April 3, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Carl and Emily Cochran. In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Ronald Hayson, and siblings, Carl Wayne Cochran, Jane LeBlanc and Dorothy Blount.
Brenda was a self-employed medical transcriptionist for many years, working with numerous doctor's offices and hospitals throughout the Kanawha valley. She was an avid gardener and loved growing and caring for flowers and plants in and outside her home.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jeanie Hayson of Scott Depot; siblings, Roger Cochran of Mobile, Ala., and Alice Horan of Charleston, W.Va.; several nieces, nephews, and her special dachshund, Mena.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, West Virginia 25168.
You may share memories of Brenda by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
