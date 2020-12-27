BRUCE D. CAMPBELL, 83, of Hurricane passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
Born November 16, 1937 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Roy L. and Mary Jones Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Julia and his son, Eddie.
Bruce was a retired carpenter with Union Carbide Corp., Institute with 34 years of service. He was extremely proud of his Masonic faith holding many offices and duties. A member of Putnam Masonic Lodge # 139, Hurricane, Scottish Rite Bodies of Charleston, York Rite Bodies and Royal Arch Masons. He was honored in 2002 as the "York Rite Mason of the Year".
Surviving are his son, Patrick Campbell and his wife, Lee Ann Windon Campbell of Hurricane; granddaughters, Kendra Lane Campbell of Hurricane, Angela Michelle Campbell of Germany; one great-granddaughter, Sophie Nicole of Germany.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane with Masonic rites by Putnam Masonic Lodge # 139, Hurricane.
Visitation will be held from 4 -7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
