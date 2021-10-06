Chapman Funeral Home
BURK F. BELL, 87, of Winfield passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from the United States Navy as a Senior Chief after 21 years of service, and a retiree from Dominion Energy. Burk was an active member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church as a deacon and organizer of the men's breakfast. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his free time, Burk enjoyed golfing, bowling, coin collecting, vegetable gardening, and traveling.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Estelle L. Bell; children, Carla J. Davis, Dwight F. Bell (Darlene), Rodney A. Bell (Wendy), and Brian D. Bell (Nina); grandchildren, Shannon (Weylin), Travis, Ryan Bell, Robbie, Logan, Ryan McDaniel, Andrew, and Jeanna; great grandchildren, Loreligh, Liam, Lucas, and Latham. Burk is preceded in death by his wife, Floral Jean Ullom; parents, Ezeriah and Hazel Bell; sister, Ruth E. Ilar; and son in law, Michael K. Davis.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Rucker officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Teasy Valley. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Building Fund: 162 Tiger Lane Scott Depot, WV 25560.