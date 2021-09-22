Chapman Funeral Home
CARL A. WALKER, 85, of Hurricane WV, passed away on September 17, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
He was born on April 22, 1936 to the late Carl Denzil Walker and Retta Legg Walker of Mt. Nebo, WV. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Gary M. Walker.
Carl grew up in Belle, WV, graduated from DuPont High School in 1955, attended West Virginia Tech, and graduated from West Virginia State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, had worked for WV Department of Natural Resources, US Army Corps of Engineers in Huntington and Atlanta, GA., and ultimately retiring from the US Dept. of the Interior, Office of Surface Mining.
Carl proudly served his country in the US Air Force, the WV Air National Guard, Georgia ANG and USAF Reserve for 33 years. He was also a member of Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 AF & AM since 1961, was a 50 year member of both the Beni Kedem Temple and the Valley of Charleston Scottish Rite. He thoroughly enjoyed playing the harmonica while providing veterans honors with the James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187, Winfield for years.
Surviving Carl are his wife, Ramona Harper Walker, son John J. Walker (Rose Ann) of Charleston, stepdaughter, Deborah Matthews Spurlock of Austin, TX, stepsons, David W. Harper (Brittany) of Scott Depot, and Robert D. Harper of Hurricane, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service for Carl will be 11 a.m., Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane WV, with Pastor Ron Stoner and Pastor Jeff Davenport officiating.
Entombment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane WV, where he will have military honors provided by the James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187, Winfield and Masonic Rites as well.
Friends may visit the family Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.